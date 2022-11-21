Cyber Security as a Service Market Size, Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Global Cyber Security as a Service Market to reach USD 92.3 billion by 2025. Global Cyber Security as a Service Market valued approximately USD 28.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The global cyber security as a service is rapidly growing at a significant pace. The major driving factor of global Cyber Security as a Service market are high demand for auditing & logging security services and booming content industry. The major restraining factor of global cyber security as a service are lack availability of infrastructure. Cyber security as service refers to preventive techniques utilized to protect and safeguard an organization information & system from cyber warfare espionage and terrorism. It is a critical part of the security strategies adopted by various governments as cyberattacks are mostly aimed at military, political and infrastructural assets. There are many benefits of such as cyber security solutions provide digital protection to your service, effective cyber security eliminates this possibility and maximizing your service potential output, it is ensuring that your service is secure from cyber threats will also help to protect your customers and it can inspire trust in your customer that their personal data will not be comprised.

The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security as a Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high level of digitalization and rising number of connected devices. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global cyber security as a service market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of startups and government initiatives and regulations concerning cyber as a service market.

The major market player included in this report are:

Armor Defense Inc.

AT & T

BAE System

Capgemini

Choice Cybersecurtity

Transputec Ltd.

Cloudlock

Black Stratus

Fire Eye Inc.

Optiv security

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Security Type:

> Enterprise Security

> Endpoint Security

> Cloud Security

> Network Security

> Application Security

By Service Type:

> Threat Intelligent & Behaviour Analysis

> Auditing & Logging

> Monitoring & Altering

By End-User:

> IT & Telecom

> Retail, BFSI

> Healthcare

> Defense

> Automotive

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cyber Security as a Service Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

