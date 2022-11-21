Procurement Analytics Software Market Size 2022-2030, Industry Share Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Emerging Technologies

According to this study, over the next five years the Market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2024, from US$ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Procurement Analytics Software Market, shared in Chapter 3.
Market Overview
Procurement analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The procurement analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.
This study considers the Procurement Analytics Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT & Telecom
Retail & E-Commerce
Energy And Utilities
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
SAP
Oracle
Tamr
Zycus
SAS Institute
Accenture
GEP
Genpact
Sievo
Dataction
Tungsten Corporation
Rosslyn Data Technologies
BirchStreet
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
