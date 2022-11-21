Trade Management Software Market Size, Situation Analysis 2022 to 2030

Global Trade Management Software Market to reach USD 1504.42 million by 2025. Global Trade Management Software Market valued approximately USD 749.5 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The major driving factor of global Trade Management Software market are increasing overall cost of global transportations and logistics and rise in fuel cost. In addition, need for efficient supply chain is also a major driving factor. The major restraining factor of global Trade Management Software market are data security & privacy concern and lack of technical experts. Trade management refers to everything a trader actively does after a trade is executed to maximize the potential profit and minimize the risk Whereas trade management software helps the trader to trade effectively and efficiently with maximize profit and minimal risk. Trade management software helps in streamlined screening of exports by instantly clears sales order for shipment or flags it for compliance issues. Trade management software helps in elimination order processing delays due to export violation can be notified in a timely manner. It also provides efficiency in visibility into landed costs by smaller import duties on components. If organization faces reduction of inbound delays, it is forced to either carry excess inventory or incur more stock-outs. It also streamlining financial trade by ensuring that the set of documents is correct and complete every time.

The regional analysis of Global Trade Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue across the globe owing to presence of large numbers mature wells and large-scale development of unconventional energy resources in the region. Europe is also contributing major share in the global time-saving networking market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising concern regarding automated inventory tracking and reporting the risk assessment and security programs.

The major market player included in this report are:

SPA

Amber Road

PRECISION

Thomson Reuters

Integration Point

Aptean

Oracle

Tech Target

Trade Performance

MPSOFT

Dingjie

LZSOFT

Ruima

AUTOMIS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> Cloud based

> On-Premises

By Application:

> Electronic Industry

> Petrochemical Industry

> Pharmaceutical Industry

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Trade Management Software Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

