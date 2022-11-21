Defense Cyber Security Market Size, supply, demand, and future forecasts 2022-2030

Defense Cyber Security to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Defense Cyber Security valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

Technological advancements in the information technology sector, increasing volume of classified data gathered from various systems, upgradation of present weapons with intelligence and surveillance are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Defense Cyber Security Market. However, changing cyber security departments preferences and lack of skilled workers hamper the market growth.

Defense Cyber Security refers to protect the computer systems from damage to or theft of internet, as well as from misdirection or disruption of the services provided by them. As the military organizations are becoming more dependent on internet network, the incidences of cyberattacks are also rising. The growth in cyber threats in the last few years has made governments and many companies alert of the risks from individual inattention or via underground protection networks. Nowadays, Cyber threats are more-smarter, persistent and focused on the assets with higher value, which are expected to boost the market in the near future. The major trend aiding the growth in the defense cybers security market is the commencement of the software which are defense-specific. Some of the companies have introduced cybersecurity solutions which are designed specifically for the defense sector. Growth in expenditure on research and development of cyber security solutions is also likely to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The regional analysis of Defense Cyber Security is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Defense Cyber Security over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Defense Cyber Security market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Defense Cyber Security. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Defense Cyber Security over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Defense Cyber Security and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> Network

> Cloud

> Application

> End-point

> Wireless

By application:

> Threat Intelligence & Response Management

> Identity & Access Management

> Data Loss Prevention Management

> Security and Vulnerability Management

> Unified Threat Management

> Enterprise Risk and Compliance

> Managed Security

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

Intel Security

Cisco Systems

Dell

Kaspersky

IBM

Check Point Software

Symantec

Verizon

Fortinet

FireEye

Target Audience of the Defense Cyber Security in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

