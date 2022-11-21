Top Form Group Partners with NEFIN Group to Further Their Sustainability Efforts

NEFIN’S expertise in the full suite of carbon neutrality services will guide Top Form’s roadmap to fulfil their decarbonisation targets

Rooftop solar panels at Thailand factory Photo credit: Top Form International

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 November 2022 - NEFIN Group ("NEFIN"), Asia's leading carbon neutrality solutions provider and investor, is partnering with Top Form Group ("Top Form"), a full-service design and supply chain partner to global brands and retailers, to integrate and streamline sustainable solutions for Top Form Group's manufacturing operations and facilities.Through providing professional advisory services, NEFIN will assist Top Form to reach their targeted sustainable milestones, guiding Top Form's sustainability roadmap throughout their operations and infrastructure. NEFIN's long standing expertise in carbon neutral solutions will play a key role in Top Form's development of a long-term strategy towards sustainability, helping Top Form to conduct a market and technical feasibility study to understand the feasible solutions for Top Form's operating sites and advise the solutions which will generate the most energy savings, and a realistic strategy for Top Form to reach their goals, furthering both company's collective vision towards a more environmentally friendly tomorrow.Mr Glenn Lim, CEO of NEFIN Group commented, "Partnering with Top Form to conduct a market & technical feasibility study for carbon neutrality solutions across their sites in Asia provides a platform for cross-region teamwork. NEFIN has regional teams throughout Asia who can manage projects that span across multiple sites. This shows that we are not limited by locality."Top Form recognizes the increasing impact of climate change and the urgency for the fashion industry to lower our carbon footprint to keep global warming below 1.5°C. They have been adopting low carbon manufacturing practices for several years and in 2021, they launched a renewable energy pilot project at one of their most technologically advanced facilities to further reduce their carbon footprint. This project contributed to an estimated 20% of electricity consumption of the factory. Top Form reached out to NEFIN earlier in the year regarding a target to reduce their 2025 Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions by 15% from a 2020 baseline.Top Form has announced the release of their latest Sustainability Report detailing the activities they had taken over the past year to protect their people and communities while doing more to limit their impact to the environment. The focus of this year's report is to highlight their Sustainability Strategy with its Three Pillars and Seven Focus Areas, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals ("SDGs"), to address global challenges in a coherent and holistic way. The report can be downloaded from their website The market and technical feasibility study to be conducted by NEFIN for Top Form has kickstarted. "Through this study, we hope to develop an actionable strategy to achieve decarbonisation targets, create a resilient structure for sustainable strategy management, and an effective roadmap that aligns with globally accredited sustainability standards," said Kevin Wong, CEO of Top Form. "We look forward to our journey with NEFIN and are grateful to be part of a wider movement towards creating a better future for generations to come."Top Form will be working with NEFIN Group to evaluate the feasibility of expanding the use of renewable energy on all their operating facilities, exploring innovative green technologies and procurement of carbon offsets.Hashtag: #NEFIN

About Top Form Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Top Form International Limited (HKSE stock code: 0333.hk) is a full-service design and supply chain partner to global brands and retailers with unparalleled expertise in manufacturing intimate apparel. With nearly 60 years of expertise and craftsmanship, we have been well-trusted and recognized by leading brands and retailers all over the world. As of October 2022, Top Form has production facilities across 3 regions in South East Asia with over 7,000 employees worldwide.





About NEFIN Group

NEFIN is a premium green independent power producer (IPP) offering bespoke carbon neutral technologies & financing solutions in Asia Pacific. NEFIN, funded by ACEN Corp., has collectively installed over 3,400 MW of utility-scale, commercial and industrial renewable energy systems. ACEN is listed in the Philippines (PSE: ACEN) and is part of the Ayala Corporation, one of the largest conglomerates in Philippines, founded by the Ayala family in 1834. With its regional and multidisciplinary team, NEFIN offers comprehensive assessments and a full-suite of services to evaluate the ESG impact and commercial viability of projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform.



With a mission of "Achieving Carbon Neutrality for You", NEFIN is committed to the global climate goals and aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of our client portfolios. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone's responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future. Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nefin/.



