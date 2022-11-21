Taiwan has not met any foreign opposition to its CPTPP bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has not yet encountered any opposition from other countries in its bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday (Nov. 21).

During a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting, Legislators Freddy Lim (林昶佐) and Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) both expressed concern about Taiwan’s CPTPP application, CNA reported.

Lim said that when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s comment on Taiwan, it did not need to belittle itself as an “economy.” Taiwan should assert its sovereignty, the legislator said.

Wu said the foreign ministry will never belittle Taiwan. After Albanese made his comment, MOFA contacted the Australian government as well as the Australian Office in Taipei to ask what was going on.

He pointed out that MOFA represents national sovereignty and he would promote it.

Wen asked Wu how many countries currently support Taiwan's accession to CPTPP. Wu said that he could not give a specific number, but so far almost every country is willing to conduct informal consultations with Taiwan. Countries with no definitive stance towards Taiwan’s inclusion have adopted a more open position after a lot of effort from MOFA, he added.

With regard to a timetable for Taiwan's membership, Wu said a decision may come once the U.K.'s application has been reviewed.