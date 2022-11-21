Control Yuan President Chen Chu invited to Berlin for Human Rights Day events

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Control Yuan President and National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Chen Chu (陳菊) has been invited to attend Human Rights Day events in Berlin, next month.

Each year on Dec. 12, Human Rights Day is celebrated worldwide to mark the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. This states that people have inalienable rights.

German-Taiwan Association Chairman Holger Becker visited Taiwan last week to make the invitation in person. At the same time, he visited the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, government departments, and prominent companies.

Previously, on Oct. 2, a German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group delegation led by its chairman Klaus-Peter Willsch visited Taipei. Later the same month, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met up with members from Germany's Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid.

At the meeting, Tsai thanked Germany for its support on the international stage and added that though Taiwan was not a member of the United Nations, it had established the National Human Rights Commission as an independent human rights agency.

The German-Taiwanese Association was established in 1957 with the mission of forging ties between the two nations, culturally, economically, in science and in politics. According to the association's website, its mission is:

"Taiwan's unique political situation within the international arena requires special attention. The diplomatic space for Taiwan is limited. By making the best possible use of our diverse tools we constantly enhance awareness for the right of the people of Taiwan and ensure space for Taiwan to present."