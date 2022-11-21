Taiwan’s JustKitchen expands B2B and direct-to-customer offerings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ghost kitchen operator specializing in delivery-only brands JustKitchen is expanding its business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (D2C) offerings through several new deals.

JustKitchen has been developing its “direct spoke” concept, which serves B2B customers and makes orders available to retail customers on a D2C basis, while also continuing to work with delivery service providers (DSPs), like Uber Eats and Foodpanda.

The company has opened a new direct spoke kitchen in The Ho Hotel located in the Hsinchu Science Park, which offers meals to guests and prepares food for seminars and forums held at the hotel. The Ho Hotel has 288 service apartments and 178 hotel rooms, whose guests are typically engineers, professors, and business people.

The company also expects to be delivering around 200 orders a day from the hotel kitchen to companies based in the science park. JustKitchen is planning for the Ho Hotel location to become a major spoke in the area, which will serve not only the hotel and science park, but also the surrounding neighborhoods.

In addition, JustKitchen meals are now available at 13 7-Eleven convenience stores around the country. The meals are prepared and distributed daily from four of the company’s spoke kitchens. JustKitchen’s brands are now also available on two new third-party platforms, Inline and Popgo.