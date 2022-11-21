Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Technology and End User Industry Statistics, Scope and Demand with Forecast 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity helps in monitoring and analyzing the associations between threats such as suspicious IP addresses, malicious files, or insiders within seconds or minutes. AI in cybersecurity provides customized risk analysis, cutting down on the time security professionals need to address risks and make important judgments. Factors such as increasing penetration of IoT and connected devices, rising instances of cyber threats, and growing concerns about data protection are the primary factors that are propelling the market growth across the globe.

As per the DataProt, in 2021, there was over 10 billion active Internet of Things devices reported 2021, and the number is expected to rise and approach 25.4 billion by 2030. Additionally, by 2025, IoT solutions are expected to produce USD 4 to 11 trillion in economic value. Therefore, the increasing adoption of Internet of Things devices is burgeoning the growth of Artificial Intelligence in the Cybersecurity Market globally. In addition, the rising vulnerability of wi-fi networks to security threats and the growing need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs are offering lucrative prospects to the market over the forecasting years. However, the lack of interoperability with existing information systems and the inability of AI to stop zero-day and advanced threats are hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing investment in technological advancements and increasing data privacy concerns. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidences of cyberattacks and the increasing number of favourable government initiatives bolstering the market growth in the impending years.

Major market players included in this report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cylance Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc.

ThreatMetrix, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Security Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

By End User:

BFSI

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Enterprise

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

