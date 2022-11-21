Category Management Software Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Category Management Software Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Category Management Software Market is valued at approximately USD 1.49 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Category management software is a planned method for procurement in which the company’s segments bid all goods & services based on the function they offer in the organization. The increasing demand for omnichannel retailing, the growing need for compliance in stores, and the rise in the number of large retail stores are the primary factors that are propelling the market growth around the world.

According to a Statista report, in 2021, retail sales globally accounted for USD 26.03 billion, which is continuously increasing and projected to reach USD 31.27 billion by 2025. Therefore, the increasing retail sales are propelling the demand for Category Management Software, which, in turn, accelerates the growth of the market during the estimated years. In addition, the increasing proliferation of advanced technologies into category management software, along with the rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are creating growth prospects for the market over the forthcoming years. However, lack of awareness about category management software and high cost related to the R&D activities are hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Category Management Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand from retailers to connect shopper insights to their supply chain, along with the higher adoption of management software by European retailers. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for connected systems, growing adoption of emerging technologies, and rising emphasis on inventory management are bolstering the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Oracle Corp.

Aptos, LLC

Board International S.A.

INTERACTIVE EDGE

42 Technologies, Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

Softvision

GEP

JAGGAER

DotActiv (Pty) Ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Planogram Software

Floor Planning Software

Assortment Planning

Others

By Service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Application:

Retail

Distribution

Consumer Packaged Goods

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc.

