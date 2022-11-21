Data Fabric Market: Complete Company Profiling of Dominant Companies

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Data Fabric Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Data Fabric Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

A data fabric is a collection of data services that are used to offer constant capabilities across a range of endpoints in hybrid multi-cloud systems. It is a powerful architecture that regulates data management practices and practicalities in the cloud, on-premises, and edge devices. Factors such as increasing demand for real-time streaming analytics, growing volume and variety of business data, and rising penetration of the cloud are the chief factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, in 2020, the total enterprise data volume for cloud repositories was estimated to value of nearly 221 terabytes globally. Also, the amount is projected to reach approximately 498 terabytes by 2022. Thus, the growing data volume by the enterprises is accelerating the Data Fabric market growth. In addition, the rising need for business agility and accessibility, as well as increasing advancements in-memory computing are presenting various growth opportunities to the market over the forecasting years. However, lack of awareness about data fabric and lack of integration with legacy systems are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Data Fabric Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing number of data centers and early adopters of advanced solutions. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising inclination toward digitization and an increase in data collection from unstructured sources.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atlan Pte. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Talend

SAP SE

Informatica Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

data.world, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Type:

Disk-based Data Fabric

In-memory Data Fabric

By End User:

BFSI

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

