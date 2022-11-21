Ophthalmic Equipment Market Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Ophthalmic equipment is a medical device that is used for a medical purpose, which requires in optometry and ophthalmology. This instrument aids in eye diagnosis like the tonometer that measures the pressure inside the eye, or the phoropter, which helps in determining the proper prescription for contact lenses or eyeglasses. The growing geriatric population, increasing incidences of eye disorders, coupled with rising government initiatives to control visual impairment are the primary factors that are burgeoning the market growth across the globe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report of 2021, there were nearly 2.2 billion people were affected by a near or distance vision impairment, in which the leading causes of vision impairment and blindness are cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors. Thereby, the rising cases of eye disorders are acting as a catalyzing factor that is impelling the growth of the Ophthalmic Equipment Market. Moreover, increasing spending on healthcare services, as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the high cost and risks associated with eye surgeries and the dearth of skilled professionals are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, along with the presence of skilled professionals and proper healthcare facilities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric population, as well as increasing incidences of ocular disorders, which are bolstering the market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Hoya Corporation

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Canon

Glaukos Corporation

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems

Staar Surgical

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vision Care Products

Surgical devices

Vitreoretinal surgical devices

Refractive surgical devices

Glaucoma surgical devices

Ophthalmic microscopes

Ophthalmic surgical accessories

Diagnostic and monitoring devices

By End-User:

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

