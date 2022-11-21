Outdoor Kitchen Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Outdoor Kitchen Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Outdoor Kitchen Market is valued at approximately USD 19.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

An outdoor kitchen is a place outside of the home where activities such as cooking entertainment, and meals are prepared while enjoying the open air. The increasing disposable income, rising inclination toward outdoor living areas activities, coupled with the increasing influence of social media among population is attributing towards the market growth across the globe.

According to Federal Statistical Office, in 2019, disposable personal income in Germany accounted for USD 516.23 billion (EUR 504.54 billion) and the amount increased and reached USD 544.47 billion (EUR 532.14 billion) in the year 2022. Therefore, the rising purchasing capacity of population is accelerating the market growth globally. The increasing popularity of outdoor food events, as well as surging number of hotels and restaurants, are excelling the market growth over the forecasting years. However, high cost of outdoor kitchen set-up stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Outdoor Kitchen Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing construction of outdoor kitchens and increase in income levels of the population. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as rising trend of outdoor living spaces, as well as surging demand for innovative and modern kitchens are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

AB Electrolux

Affordable Outdoor Kitchens

Bull Outdoor Products, Inc.

Charlotte Grill Company

R.H. Peterson Co.

Summerset Professional Grills

Wolf Steel Ltd.

The Outdoor Kitchen Collective Ltd.

Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens

Danver Outdoor Kitchens

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cooking Fixtures

Islands & Storage Units

Refrigeration Units

Cocktail & Bar Centers

Sinks & Faucets

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

