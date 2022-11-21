Taiwan adds 11,888 local COVID cases, down 28% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 11,888 local COVID cases on Monday (Nov. 21), with 27 imported cases and 41 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased 28% from the same day last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, reported that among randomly sampled local cases last week, 99% were infected with Omicron BA.5. No other new Omicron variants, such as BQ.1 and XBB, were detected among sampled local infections last week.

Meanwhile, BA.5, BA.2.75, XBB, BQ.1 were the primary Omicron variants found among sampled imported infections last week. The BQ.1 infections mainly came from the U.S. and European countries.

At Monday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) reiterated that as the country currently maintains a five-day quarantine system, voters testing positive for COVID-19 from Monday (Nov. 21) should not enter the polling stations on Sat. (Nov. 26).

Local cases

Local cases included 5,512 males and 6,372 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 4 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 1,861 cases, 1,582 in Taichung City, 1,520 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,407 in Taoyuan City, 1,121 in Tainan City, 1,039 in Taipei City, 643 in Changhua County, 395 in Pingtung County, 362 in Hsinchu County, 320 in Miaoli County, 297 in Hsinchu City, 276 Yunlin County, 193 in Nantou County, 173 in Yilan County, 170 in Chiayi County, 154 in Hualien County, 137 in Keelung City, 99 in Chiayi City, 66 in Taitung County, 34 in Kinmen County, 34 in Penghu County, and five in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 27 imported cases included 14 males and 13 females, ranging in age from their 10s to their 60s.

COVID deaths

The 41 deaths included 24 males and 17 females, ranging in age from their 50s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 39 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 22 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,174,903 cases, of which 8,174,903 were local and 37,285 were imported. So far, 13,991 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.