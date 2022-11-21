Taiwan's TSMC founder says 3nm fab will be built in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) on Monday (Nov. 21) confirmed that his company will build a 3 nanometer (nm) foundry in Arizona.

A press conference was held that morning at the Office of the President for Taiwan delegation returning from the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM), which concluded on Saturday (Nov. 19). Since Chang, "the Godfather of Semiconductors," was the head of the delegation, he was again asked about TSMC's views on the movement of advanced manufacturing processes overseas.

Chang responded that TSMC’s investment in the U.S., for example, is expected to build a 5nm wafer fab in Arizona, the United States, which will make it the most advanced process manufactured in the country. However, he pointed out that the most advanced process in Taiwan is the 3nm.

In other words, TSMC’s investment in 5nm in the U.S. is only “N-1”, which is a generation behind Taiwan’s most advanced process, said Chang. When asked by the media whether the 3nm foundry might also move to Arizona, Chang replied: "Afterwards, it will be after 5nm," reported CNA.

Although foreign media have previously reported that TSMC will expand its investment in the construction of a 3nm plant in Arizona, TSMC did not confirm it at the time. It only stated that TSMC is currently building a fab in Arizona, including a part that may be used for the second phase of the factory building.

The firm previously stated that part of the building that may be used for the second phase of the plant will be included to improve cost-effectiveness by using the resources that will be constructed simultaneously with the first phase. It added that given the strong customer demand for TSMC's advanced processes, future plans will be evaluated in terms of operational efficiency and cost factors.

Chang's remarks today mark the first confirmation that TSMC will expand its investment in the U.S. to a 3nm foundry after the 5nm facility is completed.