Kings beat Pistons 137-129, extend winning streak to 6 games

By CAMERON SALERNO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/21 10:02
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Fox scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 22.6 seconds remaining that extended Sacramento's lead to six points. The Kings have won eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 0-4.

Harrison Barnes had a season-high 27 points with nine rebounds. He hit two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to help secure the victory.

Kevin Huerter hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as all of the Kings' starters scored in double figures. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, had 24 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points for Detriot, which has lost seven consecutive games and 10 of its last 11.

Alec Burks had 16 points off the bench and Marvin Bagley lll added 15 for the Pistons.

TIP-INS

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham (left shin injury) didn’t play Sunday and has been out since Nov. 11. ... F Marvin Bagley lll returned to Sacramento for the first time. Bagley was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 2018 Draft. He was traded to Detroit at last season’s trade deadline. ... Detroit outscored the Kings reserves 55-25.

Kings: Murray returned to the starting lineup after missing the last game against San Antonio with back soreness. ... Malik Monk was given a technical foul with 5:32 left in the third quarter and picked up his second with 7:26 left. He was ejected. ... Sabonis recorded his ninth double-double of the season.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Continue a five-game trip at Denver on Tuesday.

Kings: Travel to Memphis on Tuesday.

