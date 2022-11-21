Foreign ministry lauds Nauru president's trip to Taiwan as success

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (Nov. 20) said Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun’s visit to Taiwan was a success.

MOFA pointed out that after having taken office for only one and a half months, Kun led a delegation to Taiwan for his first state visit. This demonstrates Nauru’s firm support for its friendship with Taiwan, the ministry said.

During the welcome reception and state banquet hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Kun reiterated the precious and loyal friendship between Nauru and Taiwan three times. The Nauru president said Taiwan is committed to innovation and education and has created a democratic society, per MOFA.

He also thanked Taiwan for the various bilateral projects it has launched in Nauru, which have greatly improved the quality of life and sustainable development for Nauruans, the ministry added.

Kun and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) signed a joint communique reaffirming diplomatic relations. The communique also emphasized the solid friendship between Taiwan and Nauru and committed the two countries to deepening cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, coast guard affairs, port management, police affairs, and ICT.

The Nauru president sent delegation members to meet with representatives from Taiwan’s Sports Administration and Chunghwa Telecom Co in order to seek new areas of cooperation. Nauru Police Chief Iven Notte also exchanged notes with Acting Coast Guard Administration head Chou Mei-wu (周美伍) announcing the implementation of joint maritime patrol operating procedures between the two countries, per MOFA.

The foreign ministry said Taiwan will continue to cooperate closely with Nauru in the fields of economy and trade, maritime security, sea patrol, police administration, medical and health care, information and communication, sports, talent cultivation, clean energy and climate change. The two nations will also pursue a sustainable partnership of prosperity and maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, it added.

Kun and his delegation departed Taiwan on Nov. 19.