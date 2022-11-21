Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 20) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 21).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five Xian H-6 bombers were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 378 military aircraft and 66 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese H-6 bombers. (MND image)