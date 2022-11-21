China fired new missile over Taiwan after Pelosi visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China reportedly fired a new type of missile over Taiwan following the visit of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in August.

The trip involved stops in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. Following her visit, China began military exercises that encircled Taiwan and fired missiles over the country.

On Aug. 4. it fired 16 missiles, plus rockets, according to The Economist. Four missiles were said to have flown over Taiwan and one went directly over the capital of Taipei.

In a story on Friday (Nov. 18) commenting on a Reporters and Editors Association conference in Washington, D.C., the media outlet Defense One quoted U.S. Admiral Samuel Paparo as saying one missile type fired by China was different.

“We did see the employment of some new weapon systems,” Paparo said. “We saw the flight of one missile that was not previously employed between 1996 and 1998.”

This refers to the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis, in 1995-1996.

“We noted its trajectory and have taken stock of that, in terms of enriching our own already robust defenses against any anti-access area denial weapons that the (Chinese) can bring to bear,” Paparo added.

Other than noting this was a new missile, Paparo offered no further details.