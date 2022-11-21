Van der Flier, Demant are world rugby players of the year

MONACO (AP) — Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier and New Zealand flyhalf Ruahei Demant were voted world rugby players of the year on Sunday.

Van der Flier was part of the Irish team that claimed an historic first series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand in July. He averaged more tackles per game — 15 — than any other men's tier one player this year going into Ireland's last match on Saturday against Australia. He then led Ireland with 24 tackles in the narrow win over the Wallabies.

Ironically, Van der Flier was the only one of the four nominees to play this weekend.

Former recipient and Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton withdrew moments before the match due to a calf strain, last year's winner and France captain Antoine Dupont was suspended, and South Africa center Lukhanyo Am hasn't played since late August because of season-ending knee surgery.

Demant, a first-time nominee like Van der Flier, captained the Black Ferns to the Women's World Cup title at Eden Park last weekend and was named player of the match after the final. During the tournament, she had the most try assists (four) and offloads (18).

The other nominees were teammate Portia Woodman, England flanker Alex Matthews, France scrumhalf Laure Sansus and Canada No. 8 and captain Sophie de Goede.

Coach of the year was Wayne Smith, who turned the Black Ferns into world champions seven months after he was appointed.

Smith, a former All Blacks player and coach, took over the Black Ferns at their lowest point, following a damning report of the former coach and New Zealand Rugby after the team's worst tour. Smith led the transformation. The Black Ferns won all 12 tests under him, and upset the odds in the final, ending England's record 30-win streak.

“At the start it was like taking the granddaughter and all her best friends to Disneyland,” Smith said in a video statement. “They were excited, joyful, noisy, and then they all found the courage to hop on the rollercoaster.”

Smith was up against England women's coach Simon Middleton, and men's team coaches Fabien Galthie of unbeaten France and Andy Farrell of No. 1-ranked Ireland.

The breakthrough players were Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo and New Zealand back Ruby Tui.

Capuozzo made a two-try debut in March, then launched the try against Wales that ended Italy's seven-year losing streak in the Six Nations. He scored two more tries in Italy's first win against Australia last week.

Tui was the Olympic sevens gold medalist who made her test debut at age 30 in June and last weekend started on the right wing in the World Cup final and became a double world champion in 15s and sevens.

