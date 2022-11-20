SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|32
|23
|Evansville
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|42
|41
|Knoxville
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|35
|28
|Birmingham
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|35
|26
|Peoria
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|28
|24
|Roanoke
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11
|28
|24
|Fayetteville
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|32
|38
|Huntsville
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|26
|25
|Pensacola
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|35
|32
|Vermilion County
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|19
|35
|Macon
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|19
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 4, Vermilion County 1
Knoxville 5, Macon 3
Birmingham 4, Evansville 2
Peoria 7, Huntsville 3
Pensacola 2, Roanoke 0
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.