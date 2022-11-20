All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 10 2 1 2 23 44 36 Hershey 14 9 3 2 0 20 40 31 Charlotte 15 9 4 1 1 20 46 44 Bridgeport 14 8 3 3 0 19 49 42 WB/Scranton 13 7 5 1 0 15 33 27 Lehigh Valley 13 7 5 1 0 15 34 37 Springfield 15 6 6 0 3 15 43 44 Hartford 13 4 5 1 3 12 33 47

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 14 10 3 1 0 21 52 44 Rochester 15 8 5 1 1 18 49 48 Cleveland 15 8 5 0 2 18 62 62 Syracuse 15 6 6 1 2 15 57 56 Belleville 15 7 7 1 0 15 54 60 Laval 17 5 9 3 0 13 54 67 Utica 12 4 6 1 1 10 31 38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 14 10 4 0 0 20 55 40 Manitoba 13 8 3 2 0 18 48 38 Texas 16 7 5 2 2 18 52 49 Rockford 14 7 6 0 1 15 53 50 Grand Rapids 16 7 8 1 0 15 51 69 Iowa 13 5 4 2 2 14 39 44 Chicago 13 5 6 2 0 12 41 48

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 16 10 5 1 0 21 48 41 Tucson 13 8 4 1 0 17 45 41 Calgary 14 8 5 1 0 17 53 42 Coachella Valley 12 7 3 2 0 16 44 38 Ontario 13 7 5 0 1 15 39 35 Bakersfield 14 7 6 1 0 15 41 43 San Jose 14 7 6 0 1 15 34 42 San Diego 16 6 10 0 0 12 49 51 Abbotsford 12 5 6 0 1 11 37 44 Henderson 16 5 11 0 0 10 41 53

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 5, Abbotsford 3

Laval 5, Cleveland 4

Henderson 3, Ontario 1

Bridgeport 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 6, Hartford 1

Milwaukee 2, Iowa 1

Rochester 3, Utica 2

Charlotte 4, Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Providence 2

Syracuse 5, Belleville 4

Manitoba 4, Texas 3

Rockford 4, Chicago 3

Tucson 6, San Jose 3

Colorado 3, Coachella Valley 2

Calgary 5, Bakersfield 2

San Diego 6, Grand Rapids 1

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.