All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|15
|10
|2
|1
|2
|23
|44
|36
|Hershey
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|20
|40
|31
|Charlotte
|15
|9
|4
|1
|1
|20
|46
|44
|Bridgeport
|14
|8
|3
|3
|0
|19
|49
|42
|WB/Scranton
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|33
|27
|Lehigh Valley
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|34
|37
|Springfield
|15
|6
|6
|0
|3
|15
|43
|44
|Hartford
|13
|4
|5
|1
|3
|12
|33
|47
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|52
|44
|Rochester
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|18
|49
|48
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|5
|0
|2
|18
|62
|62
|Syracuse
|15
|6
|6
|1
|2
|15
|57
|56
|Belleville
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|54
|60
|Laval
|17
|5
|9
|3
|0
|13
|54
|67
|Utica
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|31
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|55
|40
|Manitoba
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|48
|38
|Texas
|16
|7
|5
|2
|2
|18
|52
|49
|Rockford
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|53
|50
|Grand Rapids
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|51
|69
|Iowa
|13
|5
|4
|2
|2
|14
|39
|44
|Chicago
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|41
|48
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|48
|41
|Tucson
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|45
|41
|Calgary
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|53
|42
|Coachella Valley
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|44
|38
|Ontario
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|39
|35
|Bakersfield
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|41
|43
|San Jose
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|34
|42
|San Diego
|16
|6
|10
|0
|0
|12
|49
|51
|Abbotsford
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|37
|44
|Henderson
|16
|5
|11
|0
|0
|10
|41
|53
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Toronto 5, Abbotsford 3
Laval 5, Cleveland 4
Henderson 3, Ontario 1
Bridgeport 4, WB/Scranton 2
Hershey 6, Hartford 1
Milwaukee 2, Iowa 1
Rochester 3, Utica 2
Charlotte 4, Springfield 1
Lehigh Valley 3, Providence 2
Syracuse 5, Belleville 4
Manitoba 4, Texas 3
Rockford 4, Chicago 3
Tucson 6, San Jose 3
Colorado 3, Coachella Valley 2
Calgary 5, Bakersfield 2
San Diego 6, Grand Rapids 1
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.