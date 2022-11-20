Taipei encourages public to enjoy Yangmingshan silvergrass flower season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) is encouraging the public to enjoy the dreamy scenes of silvergrass flowers covering the mountains by hitting the second and third sections of the Taipei Grand Trail on Yangminshan.

For those who wish to take advantage of the cool autumn weather and enjoy the romantic atmosphere of being surrounded by silvergrass, they must follow the Taipei Grand Trail’s second and third sections as they wind through several scenic spots on Yangmingshan, the GEO said in a press release.

First, the Qingtiangang Circular Trail, which is gentle and easy to walk, is definitely the first choice. On the vast grassland, water buffaloes are grazing leisurely, and with the surroundings covered by silvergrass flowers, it’s easy to take beautiful outdoor photos.

The second recommended trail is the one from Lengshuikeng to Mt. Qixing. With higher terrain and stone steps in the background, photos taken from the trail are visually layered. Go for the summit of Mt. Qixing for views blending silvergrass dotting the top of the mountain and the Taipei cityscape below.

For a more challenging silvergrass viewing route on the Taipei Grand Trail, taking the Mt. Datun trail will likely immerse you in silvergrass flowers. Hikers can also enjoy the view of the sunset from the summit in the evening.



(GEO photos)

