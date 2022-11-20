Taiwan to mandate e-bikes license plates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s authorities will begin to require all e-bikes, now officially called mini electric two-wheel vehicles, in the country to have license plates, starting from Nov. 30, but will allow mini electric two-wheel vehicles currently in use to have license plates installed in two years.

The Directorate General of Highways (DGH) announced requirements for e-bike license plates at a press conference on Friday (Nov. 18). Plates must contain two English letters followed by five numbers.

DGH Deputy Director-General Chang Shun-ching (張舜清) said that there were around 5,800 accidents involving e-bikes in Taiwan in the first eight months of this year, resulting in 33 deaths, which compared to around 4,900 accidents in the same period last year.

This year Taiwan’s legislature passed amendments to the "Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act,” including changing the name of “e-bike” to “mini electric two-wheel vehicle,” the requirement for the vehicle to have a license plate, and the requirement for the vehicle to carry compulsory vehicle liability insurance, effective from Nov. 30, CNA reported. A violation of the requirements is punishable by a fine between NT$1,200 (US$38.40) and NT$3,600.

As for the compulsory vehicle liability insurance rates, according to the Financial Supervisory Commission’s draft proposal, the rates are NT$539 for one year, NT$929 for two years, NT$1,300 for three years, NT$1,652 for four years, and NT$1,990 for five years.

Starting Nov. 30, when migrant workers apply for mini electric two-wheel vehicle license plates, they need to provide a consent letter from their employer (not required for a mini electric two-wheel vehicle already in use) and take the vehicle to a nearby DGH motor vehicles office for inspection, Chang said. When the vehicle passes the inspection, a license plate will be issued.

Motor vehicle offices across the country will work with e-bike sellers, agents of migrant workers, industrial parks, township offices, and township citizen activity centers across the country to provide onsite services for the required vehicle checking, Chang said. For the onsite service time and locations, check the websites of the motor vehicle offices across the country, or contact the offices directly, he added.

DGH has also set up the mini electric two-wheel vehicle section on its Motor Vehicle Driver Information Service website to provide regulations related to the vehicle with multiple languages to choose from.

DGH estimated that there are about 450,000 mini electric two-wheel vehicles currently in use in Taiwan.