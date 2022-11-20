Mostly clear weather for western half of Taiwan on Sunday and Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The western side of Taiwan will experience mostly sunny weather on Sunday (Nov. 20) and Monday, while localized rain is likely in the North Coast, the eastern half of the island, and the eastern side of the Greater Taipei area due to the effect of weak seasonal northeasterly winds, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

On Sunday and Monday, the weather will turn a tad cooler in northern Taiwan, but temperatures will have no obvious changes in other parts of the island. CNA cited Wu as saying.

The northeaster will weaken on Tuesday, causing temperatures across the country to rise during the daytime, before moisture begins to increase Tuesday night, according to the meteorologist.

The weather from Wednesday to Friday will be affected by a weather front from the north and moisture from the south, with significant rainfall possible, Wu said. Local rain is expected in northern Taiwan, and occasional showers are likely in the south during this period, he added.

On Saturday, election day, as the weather is affected by the northeaster, wind-facing areas will have occasional rain, while other areas will enjoy sunny weather, the meteorologist said, adding that temperatures will rise slightly across the country.