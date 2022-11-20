Taiwan reports 16,197 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 20) announced 16,236 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 16,197 were local and 39 were imported, as well as 43 deaths.

The local cases included 7,425 males and 8,763 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of nine local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 154 were moderate or severe cases.

Among the 43 reported deaths, 25 were male and 18 were female. They ranged in age between under five and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Forty-one had a history of chronic illness and 30 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between June 4 and Nov. 14 and died between May 31 and Nov. 17.

The imported cases included 17 males and 22 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Oct. 20 and Friday. Three arrived from Japan, two from Singapore, and one each from China and Germany, while the origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,163,008 cases of COVID-19, including 37,257 imported, while 13,950 people have succumbed to the disease.