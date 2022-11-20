Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak.

Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become the eighth goalie in NHL history to win the first six decisions of his career.

Goligoski, who was honored before the game for playing in his 1,000th NHL game earlier this season, got a pass from Steel in the extra period and tallied his first goal of the season.

Both goalies are getting opportunities with their team's starter injured. Carolina's Frederik Andersen missed his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury, and Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is out with an upper-body injury.

Kochetkov, a 2019 second-round draft pick, won his only three games last season. The 23-year-old played 49 games in the KHL in his native Russia and was named the top goalie in the 2019 World Junior Championships while winning a bronze medal for Russia.

Steel finally solved Kochetkov with 2:37 left in the third as he got a pass from Jared Spurgeon from behind the red line and snapped off a quick shot wide of Kochetkov while being checked. It was Steel’s third of the season and first in 14 games.

Aho scored his ninth of the season 6:13 into the first period on a 2-on-1 rush to give the Hurricanes an early lead. Martin Necas sent a cross-ice pass to Aho, who shot a one-timer past Gustavsson, who couldn’t get across the crease quickly enough.

IN AND OUT

Forward Nic Petan was recalled by Minnesota from Iowa of the AHL and made his Wild debut. Petan was needed with Jordan Greenway continuing to deal with an upper-body injury and Tyson Jost placed on waivers.

Minnesota also scratched rookie Marco Rossi for the second time this season. He had played in 14 straight games but only had one point.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

Wild: Host Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

