Buchnevich, Blues win 6th in row after long skid, beat Ducks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and three assists as the St. Louis Blues won their sixth straight game following a long skid, beating the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Blues set a record for the longest winning streak in NHL history by a team immediately after losing at least eight in a row in regulation. The Blues dropped a franchise-worst eight consecutive games between Oct. 24 and Nov. 8.

It was the first career five-point game for Buchnevich as he and linemates Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas dominated the game. Thomas had a goal and two assists and Kyrou had three assists.

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist and Noel Acciari and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

Cam Fowler and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who have lost five of six. John Gibson made 24 saves before being relieved by Anthony Stolarz to start the third period.

The Blues carried play in the first half of the opening period, outshooting the Ducks 11-1 to start the game, but had nothing to show for it as Gibson made several tough saves.

The Blues finally broke through on Acciari's deflection of Justin Faulk's shot with 7:16 left in the first.

Buchnevich added to the Blues' lead three minutes later, scoring on a no-look backhand feed from Thomas.

St. Louis got a pair of goals to start the second. Buchnevich scored his second just 62 seconds into the period with a backhander just under the crossbar and Schenn scored from the right circle on a rush at 4:52.

Fowler got the Ducks on the board with a power-play goal at 6:43, but Krug countered two minutes later with a power play goal of his own to give the Blues a 5-1 lead.

Henrique notched a power-play goal in the third period and extended his season high points streak to six games.

Thomas capped the dominant night with a late goal on a two-on-one with Kyrou.

FAST STARTERS

With their two first-period goals, the Blues have outscored their opponents 16-8 in the first 20 minutes of their games this season. St. Louis improved to 8-3-0 when scoring first and 6-1 when leading after the first period.

NOTES: Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko missed his first game of the season. He was out with an illness. … Blues D Colton Parayko (upper body) was scratched for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

The Ducks and Blues will face each other again Monday night at Enterprise Center.

