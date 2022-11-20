Maple Leafs hand Sabres 8th loss in a row with 5-2 victory

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday night for the Sabres’ eighth straight loss.

John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano also scored and Mitch Marner had two assists to push his points streak to 12. The Leafs Maple are 6-1-2 in their last nine and 10-5-4 overall.

Alex Tuch and Casey Mittelstadt scored for Buffalo. The Sabres fell to 7-11-0. They haven’t earned a point in the standings since Nov. 2.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots for the Sabres in his first start after being recalled from the AHL with Eric Comrie sidelined by a lower-body injury.

SABRES ADD JOST

Buffalo claimed center Tyson Jost off waivers from Minnesota. The 24-year-old Jost, selected 10th overall in 2016 by Colorado, has three assists in 12 games this season.

UP NEXT

Leafs: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Sabres: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

