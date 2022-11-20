Alexa
2022 Pingtung Kite Festival takes to the sky in south Taiwan

Activity-filled event features specialty kites, performances, games, DIY crafts, bouncy castles

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/20 11:01
Kites of various shapes and forms fly high above the Gaoping River Sports Park. (Pingtung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The weekend-long 2022 Pingtung Kite Festival began on Saturday (Nov. 19) at the Gaoping River Sports Park, featuring specialty kites, magic and clown performances, games, and a variety of do-it-yourself craft activities.

The Pingtung City Government cited Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) as saying that the event has been so popular in its seven-year history that it has become one of the county’s signature events. He added that by organizing the annual kite festival, the government hopes to inspire Pingtung residents and visitors alike to appreciate the county’s beauty and enjoy making new discoveries.

This year’s kite festival will not only showcase unique kite styles as well as stunt kite-flying performances, but also features games, magic shows, clown shows, and a play. Visitors may also try their hand at DIY crafts, making pressed flower bookmarks, woven bags, painted diffusers, and kites.

In the “Children’s Kingdom” section, the kite festival features an “Insect Forest” theme that highlights rhinoceros beetles, bees, ladybugs, and butterflies as protagonists. Children enjoy slides, trampolines, and other exercise equipment, along with a bouncy castle maze.

As parking space is limited at the park, the Pingtung County government has arranged for shuttles between the park and public transport hubs. The event, which ends at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 20), is free of charge for all visitors.

(Pingtung County Government photo)
