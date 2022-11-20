Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted northeast Taiwan at 9:49 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 20), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 22.4 km southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 68.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered at 3 in Yilan County and New Taipei City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Hualien County, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Taichung City, and Hsinchu City.

A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Keelung City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County. No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.