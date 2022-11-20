SMU secures 55-47 win over Evansville

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 15 points as SMU beat Evansville 55-47 on Saturday.

Phelps added five rebounds for the Mustangs (2-2). Zach Nutall scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Efe Odigie finished 4 of 10 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Purple Aces (1-3) were led in scoring by Blaise Beauchamp, who finished with 16 points. Yacine Toumi added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Evansville. In addition, Kenny Strawbridge finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Nutall scored eight points in the first half and SMU went into halftime trailing 21-17. SMU outscored Evansville by 12 points in the second half. Phelps led the way with 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

SMU plays Tuesday against Louisiana at home, while Evansville visits UCF on Wednesday.

