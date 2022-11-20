Morrison grabs 3 interceptions, No. 18 Notre Dame blanks BC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the No. 18 Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College 44-0 on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish (8-3) won their ninth straight against Boston College (3-8), the only other Catholic university playing in the FBS. Notre Dame also extended its regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams to 28 games.

The temperature at game time was 27 degrees, making it the coldest game at Notre Dame in nine years, and heavy snow fell through much of the third quarter.

Notre Dame dominated from the start, with Logan Diggs breaking through the line untouched for 51 yards before being tackled at the BC 24-yard line. The Irish settled for a 26-yard field goal by Blake Grupe.

On the next possession, Diggs scored on a 1-yard run, Drew Pyne threw a 1-yard TD pass to Matt Salerno and the rout was on.

A little more than four minutes into the game, Notre Dame had more points than Boston College had total yards — 17-7. Notre Dame had an 11:42 to 3:18 advantage in time of possession and only needed to make five tackles in the first quarter.

The Eagles threatened to score after Emmett Morehead completed his first pass, 39 yards to Zay Flowers at the Notre Dame 25. But Morehead’s next pass to Joe Griffin was intercepted by Morrison in the end zone.

Morrison, who had two key interceptions two weeks ago in a win over Clemson, also intercepted Morehead at the BC 20-yard line on the Eagles’ first possession and at the BC 47-yard field goal on the Eagles’ first possession of the second half.

The Irish had a 336-81 yards advantage in total yards in the first half and 214-1 yards in rushing offense to open a 37-0 halftime lead. For the game, the Irish had a 437-173 advantage in total yards.

It was the fifth straight game the Fighting Irish have scored at least 35 points. The only other time that's happened was the first five games in 1943, when the Irish won a national championship with a record of 9-1.

The 44-point margin of victory was the second largest in the series; the Irish beat the Eagles 54-7 in 1992.

Diggs finished with 122 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, and Audric Estime had 71 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Pyne was 13 of 25 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Morehead made his third career start because Phil Jurkovec, who formerly played at Notre Dame, is out with injuries. Morehead was 9 of 22 passing for 117 yards and was sacked four times.

The Eagles, who entered the game with the worst rushing offense in the FBS at 61.4 yards per game, were held to 56 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A lopsided victory, even one against a bad opponent led by a backup quarterback, could move the Irish up a few spots.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles couldn’t build on their last-minute 21-20 victory over then-No. 17 North Carolina State. BC hasn’t beaten ranked teams in back-to-back games in 14 years.

Notre Dame: The Irish, which already lost home games vs. Marshall and Stanford, avoided a third embarrassing home loss and kept alive their hopes for a sixth-straight 10-win season.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles host rival Syracuse for the first time since 2018.

Notre Dame: The Irish will be seeking to play the role of spoiler when they play at rival USC, ranked No. 7.

