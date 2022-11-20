Sexton's backups lead Ireland to tight win over Wallabies

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland survived a stern rugby challenge from a desperate Australia to prevail 13-10 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Irish captain Jonathan Sexton withdrew just moments before the match after straining a calf in the warmup but his flyhalf backups were outstanding.

Jack Crowley, who made his debut last week, started and played with the composure of a veteran. Importantly, he nailed both of his goalkicks. He was replaced with eight minutes to go, and Ross Byrne showed a steely nerve when he stepped up and slotted the match-winning penalty from the right-hand touch.

The Wallabies had a chance to win in the last moments. They put a kickable penalty into the corner for a lineout, but the maul was penalized when backs joined from the side. Then in the last seconds, they stole an Irish throw-in inside the 22 only to suffer a dropped pass which left them losing three straight times to the home side for the first time since 1968.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports