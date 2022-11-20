Sacred Heart defeats Binghamton 75-60

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nico Galette's 26 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Binghamton 75-60 on Saturday.

Galette added nine rebounds and four steals for the Pioneers (3-2). Joey Reilly scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Tanner Thomas went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Bearcats (2-2) were led by Jacob Falko, who posted 15 points and five assists. John McGriff added 12 points and four assists for Binghamton. In addition, Christian Hinckson finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Sacred Heart next plays Tuesday against NJIT at home, and Binghamton will host Columbia on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.