England draws with All Blacks from 25-6 down at Twickenham

LONDON (AP) — England conjured a remarkable three-try finale to draw with New Zealand 25-25 at Twickenham in a statement test for both on Saturday.

The All Blacks were a class above in building a 25-6 lead with 10 minutes to go.

But a yellow card to New Zealand fullback Beauden Barrett and try in the same movement to England replacement prop Will Stuart breathed life back into English hopes with eight minutes to go.

England snapped off long-range tries by fullback Freddie Steward and a second for Stuart with a minute to go, but England, with all the momentum and a man advantage, wasn't interested in going for the win when Marcus Smith kicked out the restart to end the match.

It's only the second draw in the teams' history, after a 26-26 in 1997 on the same ground.

New Zealand was dominant on both sides of the ball for most of the teams' first meeting since it was inflicted its worst Rugby World Cup defeat in the 2019 semifinals.

New Zealand bolted to a 14-0 lead after nine minutes and had another try disallowed. They went into halftime a deserved 17-3 ahead and was bossing England physically.

Rieko Ioane bagged New Zealand's third try and Barrett underlined their control by chipping a dropped goal.

But moments later, Barrett was in the sin-bin for committing a professional foul on his tryline and England was encouraged to attempt a thrilling comeback.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports