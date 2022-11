LONDON (AP) — New Zealand and England have drawn 25-25 in a rugby test at Twickenham.

New Zealand 25 (Dalton Papali'i, Codie Taylor, Rieko Ioane tries; Jordie Barrett 2 conversions, penalty, Beauden Barrett dropped goal), England 25 (Will Stuart 2, Freddie Steward tries; Owen Farrell penalty, Marcus Smith 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 17-3