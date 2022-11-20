Golden Horse Awards: Hong Kong's Anthony Wong wins best leading actor; Sylvia Chang best actress

"I can't believe this. I really didn't think this was possible because I have been pretty accurate in guessing the wins throughout the night. I made a wrong prediction just now," Wong said in accepting the award.

The 61-year-old honored his late mother by recounting an experience years ago when he came to Taiwan to attend a Golden Horse Awards ceremony in which he was nominated under the same category.

Wong said his mother made fun of him for bringing an empty suitcase from Hong Kong to buy books, as he had anticipated not winning his nomination. Wong said his late mother joked that purchasing books was homophonous in Chinese with "purchasing a loss," which was why he did not win.

"Today, I brought with me a full suitcase, which I think still has some room for this award, and I want to tell my mother I finally did it. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us."

Wong brought his young co-star Sahal Zaman on stage with him, and Zaman cried before introducing himself in Mandarin at Wong's encouragement.

On the red carpet, Zaman, who himself was nominated for best new performer, was asked by the hosts if it was intimidating to act alongside Wong, who is infamously scary.

Responding in fluent Cantonese, Zaman said Wong was never terrifying during their time working together.

In keeping with Golden Horse custom, Wong was presented with the best leading actor award by last year's best leading actress winner, Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯).

The other best leading actor nominees were Wong's compatriots Louis Cheung (張繼聰) and Gordon Lam (林家棟) who starred in "The Narrow Road (窄路微塵)" and "LIMBO (智齒)," respectively, as well as Taiwan's Joseph Chang (張孝全) and Yu An-shun (游安順), who played the lead roles in "The Post-Truth World (罪後真相)" and "Coo-Coo 043" (一家子兒咕咕叫), respectively.

It was the first Golden Horse win in the category for Wong, who had been nominated twice before, in 1998 and 1999, for best leading actor. He won the Golden Horse award for best supporting male actor in 2002, 2003 and 2005.

The star-studded ceremony was the first major international award ceremony in Taiwan since it eased its COVID-19 protocols and fully opened its borders on Oct. 13, which meant that the attendees from overseas did not have to go into quarantine on arrival.

The awards are considered the Chinese-language Oscars and are one of the most prestigious film events in the Chinese-speaking world.

Golden Horse Awards: Sylvia Chang keeps best actress honors in Taiwan

The 69-year-old was introspective when she accepted her award.

"Light Never Goes Out is Anastasia Tsang's (曾憲寧) first film, and it resonates with me as it deals with loss," Chang said.

"Today, the once-ubiquitous neon signs of Hong Kong are being replaced by LEDs, which worries me because I fear movies will be likewise replaced by the small screen."

Chang has accumulated countless nominations at the Golden Horse Awards over the years in several categories, including 10 best leading actress and three best director nods, but her only other wins were for best supporting actress in 1976 and best actress in 1981 and 1986.

She said she was at a loss for words, having gotten used to seeing others win, but she managed to thank her mother for her success.

"I dedicate this award to my 95-year-old mother, who is still a beautiful woman who was once bitten by the acting bug herself at a time when it was not possible. That dream was then passed on to me," said Chang, who has been better known recently as an award-winning film director and writer.

As per tradition, Chang received the award from last year's best leading actor winner, Chang Chen (張震), who was accompanied by special guest presenter, Japanese actress Hitomi Kuroki.

The other nominees in the category were Taiwan's Tsai Hsuan-yen (蔡亘晏) for "Incantation (咒)," Singapore's Hong Huifang (洪慧芳) for "Ajoomma (花路阿朱媽)," Hong Kong's Angela Yuen (袁澧林) for "The Narrow Road (窄路微塵)," and China's Cya Liu (劉雅瑟) for the Hong Kong film "LIMBO (智齒)."

Cinematographer, director receive lifetime achievement awards

Lai is the second cinematographer to receive the Golden Horse Lifetime Achievement Award after fellow veteran cinematographer Lin Tsan-ting (林贊庭), who became the first cinematographer to get the award last year.

"Lai is a national treasure who is well deserving of this lifetime achievement recognition," said Taiwan filmmaker Liang Hsiu-shen (梁修身) when introducing Lai.

When he took the stage, the 91-year-old joked about his age during his acceptance speech. "Time flies," he said. "My hair is now white, and I've upgraded from having two legs to three."

Lai said he was very honored to have received the award and that it belonged to those he had worked with as well as his family, which supported him over the years.

He then ended on an inspirational note. "Like everyone, I love filmmaking. Film is a very alluring medium. It has unlimited potential for us to keep breaking new ground and create beautiful dreams."

Lai first got into filmmaking as one of the first apprentices at Agriculture Education Motion Pictures, which was formed in 1954 and later became the Central Motion Picture Corporation.

In 1955, he received his first opportunity to work as a lead cinematographer on the film "Indigenous Lady (山地姑娘)."

Lai later became a leading figure in the transition of Taiwan's movie industry to shooting in color, after learning color filming techniques in Japan.

He often used his cinematographic skills in movies made by late movie director Lee Hsing (李行), who is often hailed as the godfather of Taiwanese cinema.

For his work shooting in color, Lai won three Golden Horse awards for best cinematography in color, including the first time it was awarded in 1965 for "Beautiful Duckling (養鴨人家)."

He also was honored in that same category in 1970 for "Stardust (群星會)," and again in 1972 for "Execution in Autumn (秋決)."

The 79-year-old Chang, who is also a renowned photographer, directed films such as "The Homecoming Pilgrimage of Dajia Mazu (大甲媽祖回娘家)" and "Face in Motion (剎那間的容顏)," which have been hailed as two of Taiwan's best documentaries.

Before his lifetime achievement recognition, Chang previously was honored for best documentary and best cinematography for a documentary at the 17th Golden Horse Awards in 1980.

Prior to the ceremony, Chang announced that while he would attend the ceremony, he will not accept the award on stage.

In a recorded tribute, professional film festival organizer Wood Lin (林木材) described Chang as a rebellious old man.

"He is an avant-garde visual artist," Lin said. "He said he doesn't want to appear in person to accept the award and instead will film his tribute segment via a smartphone in a corner somewhere at the ceremony."

Chang's apprentice Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯), who won Golden Horse honors for best adapted screenplay and best new director for his film "The Great Buddha+ (大佛普拉斯)" in 2017, introduced Chang and recalled a lesson from his mentor that has remained with him.

"In 2016, when I approached Chang and told him that I was about to shoot my feature (The Great Buddha+), I remember that he said, 'Yao, don't conform and limit your film to format,' a lesson I often remember," Huang said.

Chang transitioned from film cinematography to documentary filmmaking and videography education, influencing the likes of Australian-born Hong Kong cinematographer Christopher Doyle and Taiwanese directors Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏) and Huang.

To further the cultivation of Taiwanese documentary talent, Chang co-founded the biennial Taiwan International Documentary Festival in 1998.

The popularity of the festival eventually resulted in it becoming an annual event held in May starting in 2016.