|Arsenal
|14
|12
|1
|1
|33
|11
|37
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|32
|Newcastle
|15
|8
|6
|1
|29
|11
|30
|Tottenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|31
|21
|29
|Man United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|26
|Liverpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|28
|17
|22
|Brighton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|21
|Fulham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Aston Villa
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|22
|18
|Leicester
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25
|25
|17
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|16
|Leeds
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|15
|West Ham
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|17
|14
|Everton
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|13
|Southampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|27
|12
|Wolverhampton
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|24
|10
Man City 1, Brentford 2
Bournemouth 3, Everton 0
Liverpool 3, Southampton 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham 4, Leeds 3
West Ham 0, Leicester 2
Newcastle 1, Chelsea 0
Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 2
Brighton 1, Aston Villa 2
Fulham 1, Man United 2
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
|Burnley
|21
|11
|8
|2
|40
|23
|41
|Sheffield United
|21
|11
|5
|5
|35
|19
|38
|Blackburn
|21
|12
|0
|9
|24
|22
|36
|Watford
|21
|9
|6
|6
|28
|22
|33
|Norwich
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|23
|32
|Millwall
|20
|9
|4
|7
|26
|22
|31
|QPR
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|24
|31
|Swansea
|21
|8
|7
|6
|27
|28
|31
|Preston
|21
|8
|7
|6
|18
|20
|31
|Luton Town
|21
|7
|9
|5
|23
|22
|30
|Coventry
|19
|8
|5
|6
|21
|18
|29
|Reading
|21
|9
|2
|10
|23
|30
|29
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|23
|20
|28
|Middlesbrough
|21
|7
|6
|8
|29
|26
|27
|Sunderland
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|23
|27
|Rotherham
|21
|6
|8
|7
|25
|26
|26
|Stoke
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|27
|25
|Bristol City
|21
|6
|6
|9
|27
|29
|24
|Cardiff
|21
|7
|3
|11
|17
|25
|24
|Hull
|21
|7
|3
|11
|25
|39
|24
|West Brom
|20
|5
|8
|7
|24
|24
|23
|Wigan
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21
|31
|23
|Blackpool
|21
|6
|4
|11
|24
|33
|22
|Huddersfield
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|26
|19
Birmingham 1, Sunderland 2
Bristol City 0, Watford 0
Cardiff 0, Sheffield United 1
Coventry 2, QPR 0
Huddersfield 0, Swansea 0
Hull 1, Reading 2
Luton Town 1, Rotherham 1
Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 2
Preston 2, Millwall 4
West Brom 2, Stoke 0
Wigan 2, Blackpool 1
Burnley 3, Blackburn 0
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
|Plymouth
|18
|13
|3
|2
|37
|20
|42
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|5
|2
|38
|19
|41
|Sheffield Wednesday
|18
|11
|4
|3
|34
|16
|37
|Peterborough
|18
|10
|1
|7
|34
|22
|31
|Portsmouth
|17
|7
|8
|2
|26
|18
|29
|Derby
|18
|8
|5
|5
|23
|16
|29
|Bolton
|17
|8
|4
|5
|19
|14
|28
|Barnsley
|17
|8
|3
|6
|20
|14
|27
|Exeter
|19
|7
|4
|8
|31
|29
|25
|Wycombe
|18
|7
|4
|7
|25
|23
|25
|Charlton
|18
|5
|9
|4
|30
|26
|24
|Oxford United
|18
|6
|5
|7
|24
|20
|23
|Lincoln
|17
|5
|8
|4
|19
|20
|23
|Shrewsbury
|18
|6
|5
|7
|17
|20
|23
|Port Vale
|18
|6
|5
|7
|20
|28
|23
|Fleetwood Town
|18
|4
|10
|4
|19
|17
|22
|Bristol Rovers
|18
|5
|6
|7
|29
|33
|21
|Cambridge United
|18
|6
|2
|10
|18
|29
|20
|Cheltenham
|17
|5
|4
|8
|14
|21
|19
|Accrington Stanley
|18
|4
|5
|9
|18
|30
|17
|Milton Keynes Dons
|17
|4
|2
|11
|16
|25
|14
|Morecambe
|18
|2
|8
|8
|14
|28
|14
|Burton Albion
|18
|3
|4
|11
|23
|38
|13
|Forest Green
|18
|3
|4
|11
|15
|37
|13
Accrington Stanley 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Burton Albion 3, Charlton 3
Cambridge United 0, Bolton 0
Exeter 3, Peterborough 2
Forest Green 0, Wycombe 2
Ipswich 1, Cheltenham 1
Lincoln 1, Plymouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Derby 3
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Oxford United 4, Port Vale 0
Shrewsbury 0, Barnsley 1
Portsmouth 0, Derby 0
Exeter 0, Ipswich 2
Barnsley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
|Leyton Orient
|18
|13
|3
|2
|28
|11
|42
|Stevenage
|18
|12
|3
|3
|25
|15
|39
|Northampton
|18
|10
|5
|3
|31
|19
|35
|Bradford
|18
|9
|6
|3
|25
|14
|33
|Swindon
|18
|8
|7
|3
|24
|18
|31
|Barrow
|18
|10
|1
|7
|24
|18
|31
|Mansfield Town
|18
|9
|3
|6
|27
|23
|30
|Carlisle
|18
|7
|8
|3
|26
|19
|29
|Salford
|18
|8
|4
|6
|19
|14
|28
|Doncaster
|18
|8
|4
|6
|23
|22
|28
|Tranmere
|18
|7
|5
|6
|19
|14
|26
|Stockport County
|18
|7
|4
|7
|23
|20
|25
|Walsall
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|16
|24
|Grimsby Town
|17
|6
|5
|6
|19
|17
|23
|AFC Wimbledon
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|24
|23
|Crewe
|17
|5
|7
|5
|16
|20
|22
|Sutton United
|18
|5
|4
|9
|16
|25
|19
|Crawley Town
|17
|4
|5
|8
|19
|28
|17
|Newport County
|18
|4
|4
|10
|16
|22
|16
|Rochdale
|18
|4
|3
|11
|13
|24
|15
|Harrogate Town
|18
|3
|4
|11
|17
|29
|13
|Gillingham
|17
|2
|7
|8
|6
|19
|13
|Hartlepool
|18
|2
|6
|10
|15
|31
|12
|Colchester
|18
|2
|5
|11
|14
|26
|11
Carlisle 0, Walsall 0
Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0
Crewe 1, Colchester 0
Gillingham 0, Northampton 2
Grimsby Town 1, Doncaster 3
Harrogate Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Newport County 1, Stockport County 2
Rochdale 0, Mansfield Town 1
Salford 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Stevenage 1, Hartlepool 0
Sutton United 0, Bradford 2
Swindon 1, Tranmere 1
Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Barrow vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.