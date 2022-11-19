SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23 Evansville 11 6 3 2 0 14 40 37 Roanoke 9 5 4 0 0 11 28 22 Knoxville 9 5 3 0 1 11 30 25 Birmingham 8 5 3 0 0 10 31 24 Huntsville 8 5 3 0 0 10 23 18 Peoria 8 5 3 0 0 10 21 21 Fayetteville 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 37 Pensacola 9 4 5 0 0 8 33 32 Vermilion County 8 2 5 1 0 5 18 31 Macon 8 1 6 1 0 3 16 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vermilion County 4, Fayetteville 3

Pensacola 3, Macon 2

Peoria 4, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 6, Evansville 5

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday's Games

Vermilion County at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled