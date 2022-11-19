Georgia upsets Wales 13-12 in Cardiff for first time

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Georgia upset Wales 13-12 at Principality Stadium for the first time in rugby history on Saturday, only the Lelos' second win against a tier one nation.

The first was just in July, against Italy at home.

Georgia trailed 12-3 at halftime, was flagging and fortunate to have conceded only two tries.

But it was transformed after the break, especially the scrum. The defense also gave Wales no space, the forwards held the ball longer, and their confidence grew. Wales looked lost.

The turning point was the yellow card to Wales' Alex Cuthbert for taking out opposite wing Sandro Todua. Cuthbert's absence was expertly exploited when Georgia flyhalf Tedo Abzhandadze laid on a perfect crosskick to Todua to catch and stroll over the tryline.

Abzhandadze converted to lift Georgia within two of Wales with 20 minutes to go.

Five minutes later, Abzhandadze missed a straight forward penalty kick for the lead.

A missed catch almost conceded a try to Wales, but it was disallowed due to a knock on.

Up stepped Georgia's scrum, second best to Wales in the first half, but monstering Wales' pack in the second. A tighthead earned another penalty and Abzhandadze's replacement, Luka Matkava, slotted it from Wales' 10-meter line in the 78th.

The Lelos held on for the last two minutes for a famous win.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports