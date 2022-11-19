NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 17 15 2 0 30 69 36 10-0-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 New Jersey 17 14 3 0 28 63 41 7-2-0 7-1-0 2-2-0 Carolina 17 10 5 2 22 52 46 4-2-1 6-3-1 3-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 18 11 7 0 22 61 48 6-3-0 5-4-0 4-1-0 Toronto 18 9 5 4 22 52 49 6-2-2 3-3-2 2-1-0 Tampa Bay 17 10 6 1 21 58 54 6-2-1 4-4-0 3-0-0 Detroit 17 8 5 4 20 53 57 5-2-2 3-3-2 1-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 18 8 6 4 20 54 51 4-3-3 4-3-1 1-3-0 Florida 17 9 7 1 19 57 54 5-2-1 4-5-0 2-1-1 Pittsburgh 17 7 7 3 17 62 61 3-2-1 4-5-2 2-0-0 Philadelphia 17 7 7 3 17 42 52 4-3-1 3-4-2 1-1-3 Montreal 17 8 8 1 17 52 59 5-4-0 3-4-1 3-1-0 Washington 19 7 9 3 17 55 63 5-3-1 2-6-2 1-1-1 Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61 4-6-0 3-4-0 2-5-0 Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54 5-5-0 1-4-1 2-4-0 Columbus 16 6 9 1 13 49 69 5-5-0 1-4-1 3-3-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 18 14 4 0 28 65 43 6-3-0 8-1-0 4-2-0 Los Angeles 20 11 8 1 23 65 68 6-3-0 5-5-1 1-4-0 Dallas 17 10 5 2 22 66 47 4-2-0 6-3-2 4-1-0 Winnipeg 15 10 4 1 21 46 35 6-1-0 4-3-1 5-1-0 Seattle 17 9 5 3 21 55 47 4-4-2 5-1-1 2-2-1 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 54 40 4-2-1 5-3-0 3-1-1 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 61 4-6-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 Nashville 17 8 8 1 17 47 56 5-3-1 3-5-0 2-3-0 Calgary 16 7 7 2 16 48 54 6-4-1 1-3-1 3-2-0 St. Louis 16 8 8 0 16 44 56 3-4-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 Minnesota 17 7 8 2 16 47 53 2-5-1 5-3-1 1-2-0 Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51 4-4-1 2-3-2 0-3-1 Vancouver 18 6 9 3 15 62 71 3-3-1 3-6-2 3-1-0 San Jose 19 6 10 3 15 56 69 1-6-3 5-4-0 1-1-2 Arizona 16 6 9 1 13 41 58 1-2-1 5-7-0 0-1-1 Anaheim 17 5 11 1 11 47 73 3-4-0 2-7-1 3-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 1

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.