NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|17
|15
|2
|0
|30
|69
|36
|10-0-0
|5-2-0
|3-2-0
|New Jersey
|17
|14
|3
|0
|28
|63
|41
|7-2-0
|7-1-0
|2-2-0
|Carolina
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|52
|46
|4-2-1
|6-3-1
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|11
|7
|0
|22
|61
|48
|6-3-0
|5-4-0
|4-1-0
|Toronto
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|52
|49
|6-2-2
|3-3-2
|2-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|58
|54
|6-2-1
|4-4-0
|3-0-0
|Detroit
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|53
|57
|5-2-2
|3-3-2
|1-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|54
|51
|4-3-3
|4-3-1
|1-3-0
|Florida
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|57
|54
|5-2-1
|4-5-0
|2-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|62
|61
|3-2-1
|4-5-2
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|42
|52
|4-3-1
|3-4-2
|1-1-3
|Montreal
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|52
|59
|5-4-0
|3-4-1
|3-1-0
|Washington
|19
|7
|9
|3
|17
|55
|63
|5-3-1
|2-6-2
|1-1-1
|Buffalo
|17
|7
|10
|0
|14
|60
|61
|4-6-0
|3-4-0
|2-5-0
|Ottawa
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|55
|54
|5-5-0
|1-4-1
|2-4-0
|Columbus
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|49
|69
|5-5-0
|1-4-1
|3-3-1
|Vegas
|18
|14
|4
|0
|28
|65
|43
|6-3-0
|8-1-0
|4-2-0
|Los Angeles
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|65
|68
|6-3-0
|5-5-1
|1-4-0
|Dallas
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|66
|47
|4-2-0
|6-3-2
|4-1-0
|Winnipeg
|15
|10
|4
|1
|21
|46
|35
|6-1-0
|4-3-1
|5-1-0
|Seattle
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|55
|47
|4-4-2
|5-1-1
|2-2-1
|Colorado
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|54
|40
|4-2-1
|5-3-0
|3-1-1
|Edmonton
|17
|9
|8
|0
|18
|60
|61
|4-6-0
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|Nashville
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|47
|56
|5-3-1
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|Calgary
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|48
|54
|6-4-1
|1-3-1
|3-2-0
|St. Louis
|16
|8
|8
|0
|16
|44
|56
|3-4-0
|5-4-0
|2-2-0
|Minnesota
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|53
|2-5-1
|5-3-1
|1-2-0
|Chicago
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|40
|51
|4-4-1
|2-3-2
|0-3-1
|Vancouver
|18
|6
|9
|3
|15
|62
|71
|3-3-1
|3-6-2
|3-1-0
|San Jose
|19
|6
|10
|3
|15
|56
|69
|1-6-3
|5-4-0
|1-1-2
|Arizona
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|41
|58
|1-2-1
|5-7-0
|0-1-1
|Anaheim
|17
|5
|11
|1
|11
|47
|73
|3-4-0
|2-7-1
|3-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 1
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.