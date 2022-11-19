All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 14 10 2 1 1 22 42 33 Hershey 13 8 3 2 0 18 34 30 Charlotte 14 8 4 1 1 18 42 43 Bridgeport 13 7 3 3 0 17 45 40 WB/Scranton 12 7 4 1 0 15 31 23 Springfield 14 6 5 0 3 15 42 40 Lehigh Valley 12 6 5 1 0 13 31 35 Hartford 12 4 4 1 3 12 32 41

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 13 9 3 1 0 19 47 41 Cleveland 14 8 5 0 1 17 58 57 Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 46 Belleville 14 7 6 1 0 15 50 55 Syracuse 14 5 6 1 2 13 52 52 Laval 16 4 9 3 0 11 49 63 Utica 11 4 5 1 1 10 29 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 13 9 4 0 0 18 53 39 Texas 15 7 5 2 1 17 49 45 Manitoba 12 7 3 2 0 16 44 35 Grand Rapids 15 7 7 1 0 15 50 63 Iowa 12 5 4 1 2 13 38 42 Rockford 13 6 6 0 1 13 49 47 Chicago 12 5 6 1 0 11 38 44

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 15 9 5 1 0 19 45 39 Coachella Valley 11 7 3 1 0 15 42 35 Ontario 12 7 4 0 1 15 38 32 Tucson 12 7 4 1 0 15 39 38 Calgary 13 7 5 1 0 15 48 40 Bakersfield 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 38 San Jose 13 7 5 0 1 15 31 36 Abbotsford 11 5 5 0 1 11 34 39 San Diego 15 5 10 0 0 10 43 50 Henderson 15 4 11 0 0 8 38 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 1

Cleveland 7, Laval 3

Belleville 6, Toronto 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 2

Utica 3, Rochester 2

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 0

Chicago 4, Rockford 3

Milwaukee 6, Iowa 1

Texas 6, Manitoba 5

Colorado 2, Coachella Valley 1

Calgary 5, Bakersfield 1

Grand Rapids 6, San Diego 5

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.