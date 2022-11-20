Dwight Howard posts 38 points, 25 rebounds, 9 assists in Taiwan basketball debut win

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star center Dwight Howard exceeded lofty expectations for his Taiwan T1 League debut by posting a basketball clinic on Saturday (Nov. 19) with one assist shy of a triple-double, and leading his team to a dramatic come-from-behind win that came in overtime.

Saturday's matchup between Howard's team, the Taoyuan Leopards, and the formidable New Taipei CTBC DEA squad took place at the National Taiwan Sport University Arena in Taoyuan City's Guishan District, drawing more than 15,000 eager fans.



(CNA photo)

At the start of the game, Howard focused on getting his teammates involved and missed his first few shots but was able to block a couple of shots in dramatic fashion. It was not until one minute and 34 seconds were left in the first quarter that he notched his first points in the T1 League by scoring a layup with his left hand after faking out his defender.

Despite Howard's efforts, the Leopards' offense struggled to keep pace with CTBC DEA's scoring output from the end of the first quarter and the duration of the second quarter and were behind by 21 points by halftime with a score of 72 to 51.



(CNA photo)

With the firepower of forward Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga (阿巴西), who finished the game with a phenomenal 51 points, DEA was ahead by as much as 25 points in the third quarter. However, Howard led the Leopards on an intense counterattack in the fourth quarter with a blistering combination of three-pointers, made free throws, assists, rebounds, and dunks.

By the 16-second mark, the game was tied at 105 to 105 thanks to a quick putback by local Leopards small forward Lo Cheng-Feng (羅振峰).



(CNA photo)

In the fourth quarter, Howard, who exploded with firepower, also scored on an alley-oop slam dunk set up by his teammates. In addition, Lo scored a combined 26 points in the second half and in overtime.

Although DEA continued to rally in overtime, the Leopards were able to pull out a win with a final score of 120 to 115. Howard finished the game with a gaudy stat line of 38 points, 25 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 blocks, with 18 points scored in the fourth quarter alone.



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)