Taiwan envoy had polite interaction with Chinese leader at APEC summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said he had had “pleasand, polite interaction” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok Saturday (Nov. 19).

Chinese pressure has prevented Taiwanese presidents from attending the annual event, with Chang representing his country for the sixth time. Given Beijing’s aggressive stance toward Taiwan with live-fire missile tests, observers had looked out for contacts between Chang and Xi at the summit.

Speaking at a closing news conference, the Taiwanese business leader said he and Xi had greeted each other, and had a “pleasant and polite” interaction, the Liberty Times reported.

When meeting Friday (Nov. 18), Chang said he had congratulated Xi on the success of the recent 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress, while the Chinese leader recalled he had met Chang four years ago at the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea. Chang said he had told the Chinese leader about the hip-joint surgery he underwent last year.

Responding to questions from reporters, the Taiwanese envoy said he had already told them everything about his exchanges with Xi, implying he had not spoken about the tension between the two countries and not delivered any messages from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Comparing the Bangkok summit with the 2018 event in Papua New Guinea, Chang said he had talked to many more leaders this time around. He had exchanged views with more than half the 21 leaders present at the Nov. 18-19 summit, he told reporters.

Meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, and Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong received prominent exposure, while he had also been seen talking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.