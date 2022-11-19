Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan envoy holds talks with US Vice President Harris at APEC summit

TSMC founder Morris Chang also conducts discussions with Japan PM Kishida, Singapore PM Lee

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/19 17:45
TSMC founder Morris Chang and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meeting at the APEC summit Saturday. (CNA, Taiwan APEC delegation photo)

TSMC founder Morris Chang and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meeting at the APEC summit Saturday. (CNA, Taiwan APEC delegation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) held talks with United States Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on Saturday (Nov. 19).

The veteran businessman — who has represented Taiwan at APEC on five previous occasions — has already met with other leaders, including Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong. He has also been seen talking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

It was not immediately clear which topics Chang discussed with Harris, the Liberty Times reported. This was the semiconductor pioneer’s second meeting with a serving U.S. vice president. As in 2018, he held bilateral talks with then Vice President Mike Pence during the APEC summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

At the time, he emphasized Taiwan’s eagerness to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and to sign a bilateral free trade agreement with the U.S., per the Liberty Times.

During the Nov. 18-19 Bangkok summit, Chang was also received by Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and attended the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting, reportedly in the company of the leaders of Japan, Indonesia, and Peru.
APEC
APEC 2022
Kamala Harris
Morris Chang
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan TSMC founder spotted speaking with US Secretary of State at APEC
Taiwan TSMC founder spotted speaking with US Secretary of State at APEC
2022/11/19 09:44
US senator blames China for Taiwan Strait instability
US senator blames China for Taiwan Strait instability
2022/11/18 17:41
Australian PM unlikely to support Taiwan bid to join CPTPP
Australian PM unlikely to support Taiwan bid to join CPTPP
2022/11/18 17:13
Taiwan envoy sits far away from Chinese leader at APEC summit
Taiwan envoy sits far away from Chinese leader at APEC summit
2022/11/18 13:55
TSMC founder flies to Thailand to represent Taiwan at APEC summit
TSMC founder flies to Thailand to represent Taiwan at APEC summit
2022/11/17 15:30