Taiwan envoy holds talks with US Vice President Harris at APEC summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) held talks with United States Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on Saturday (Nov. 19).

The veteran businessman — who has represented Taiwan at APEC on five previous occasions — has already met with other leaders, including Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong. He has also been seen talking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

It was not immediately clear which topics Chang discussed with Harris, the Liberty Times reported. This was the semiconductor pioneer’s second meeting with a serving U.S. vice president. As in 2018, he held bilateral talks with then Vice President Mike Pence during the APEC summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

At the time, he emphasized Taiwan’s eagerness to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and to sign a bilateral free trade agreement with the U.S., per the Liberty Times.

During the Nov. 18-19 Bangkok summit, Chang was also received by Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and attended the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting, reportedly in the company of the leaders of Japan, Indonesia, and Peru.