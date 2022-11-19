Taiwan hiker reappears 14 hours after falling off mountainside

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man climbed out on his own and called for help 14 hours after falling off a cliff in the mountains of Taichung City, reports said Saturday (Nov. 19).

Yang (楊), 30, went for a hike on Mount Baxian on his own around Friday (Nov. 18) noon, the Liberty Times reported. However, while he was looking for a restroom around 4 p.m., he fell off a 30-meter cliff.

As there was no signal for his phone and he felt dizzy, he decided to stay and spend the night there. After waking up Saturday morning, he climbed back onto the hiking trail and alerted his relatives, with a brother calling the emergency services at 6:34 a.m.

Four rescue workers went to meet Yang and accompanied him out of the mountains, though he turned down an offer to take him to a hospital and went to seek medical treatment by himself.

He had graze wounds on his head and left leg. Rescue workers said Yang was lucky that he had been wearing a thick coat and long trousers, helping him to withstand the cold at night.