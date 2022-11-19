Giant Panda Tuan Tuan passes away at Taipei Zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo’s giant panda Tuan Tuan’s heart stopped beating at 1:48 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), following a decision by a medical team to anesthetize the 18-year-old animal after several seizures in the morning.

Tuan Tuan was diagnosed with brain lesions in September after he was seen to be tired, walking awkwardly, and suffering from seizures. Recent treatment had given hope that its condition would improve, but Saturday morning, the animal suffered three seizures despite a team of vets having administered injections, the Liberty Times reported.

As a result, the team decided to let go and administer anesthetics so Tuan Tuan would no longer suffer. The panda’s appetite had already declined drastically, and it showed extreme fatigue as it woke up Saturday morning. A final CT scan showed Tuan Tuan’s condition had become irreversible, making it impossible for the animal to return to a normal life.

Tuan Tuan, a male animal, arrived with a female panda, Yuan Yuan, in Taiwan from China in 2008. Both giant pandas were born in 2004. They were housed at Taipei Zoo, where Yuan Yuan gave birth to Yuan Zai in 2013 and Yuan Bao in 2020.