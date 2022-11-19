Oman commercial office marks 52 years of Sultanate of Oman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Commercial Office of the Sultanate of Oman-Taiwan held a National Day reception on Friday (Nov. 18) to celebrate the 52nd year of the founding of the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman Commercial Office Director Sulaiman Bin Sultan Al-Mughairy said that Oman and Taiwan have a profound bilateral trade relationship, per a foreign ministry press release. From January to October this year, the bilateral trade volume reached approximately US$2.4 billion (NT$74.7 billion). Taiwanese investors have begun to attach importance to Oman, and there is still room for further growth in terms of logistics and economics and trade, the director said.

Oman is strategically located in the southeast corner of the Arabian Peninsula, near the sea. It is rich in natural resources, has a 3,165 kilometer-long coastline, and boasts an exclusive economic zone extending 370 km, Al-Mughiary said. The country also has many business opportunities worth billions of dollars, he added.

In recent years, the Oman Commercial Office has continued to provide investment information, including legal systems that meet international standards and bank support systems, the director said. The Taiwan business community has reacted positively and is planning to visit Oman to explore investment opportunities and move certain production lines closer to the Omani market, he said.

Al-Mughiary said Oman remains optimistic about exchanges with Taiwan.

Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢) said in a speech Oman is Taiwan’s 33rd largest trading partner and one of its major Middle East crude oil suppliers. This year, Omani officials were invited to Taiwan to participate in International Cooperation and Development Fund training courses on agriculture, fishery products, small and medium-sized enterprise development, medical quality management, smart cities, and smart epidemic prevention, Yui said.

Yui said the government is happy to see Oman's commercial office participate in this year's Taipei International Travel Fair, attracting more Taiwanese “to enjoy the beauty of Oman.” With the joint efforts of the Taiwanese and Omani governments and peoples, bilateral cooperation will grow stronger, the vice minister said.

Oman has only ever had diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China, beginning in 1978. However, Taiwan has a Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the capital city, Muscat.