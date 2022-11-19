N-Butyl Acetate Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 2183.5 Million by 2028 | CAGR 3.3%

Research Viewpoint on N-Butyl Acetate Market Outlook:

The global N-Butyl Acetate market size is estimated to be worth USD 1797.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2183.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

The key drivers of the market growth are the growing demand from the paints & coatings industry and the increasing use of n-butyl acetate as a replacement for other solvents such as methylene chloride. The rising environmental concerns over the use of methylene chloride are expected to boost the demand for n-butyl acetate over the forecast period.

Expected Growth: The global N-Butyl Acetate market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate over the period (2022-2032). The report is about what else researchers found from the detailed information, and also provides data regarding the current market condition. The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Specific manufacturing

OXEA

BASF

Ineos Oxide

DOW

PETRONAS

Eastman

KH Neochem

Celanese Corporation

Carbohim

Korea Alcohol Industrial

Baichuan

Handsome

Yankuang

Jinyinmeng

Sanmu

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Longtian

Shiny Chemical

Jidong Solvent

Market segmentation:

Different types of N-Butyl Acetate market.

Superior Grade

First Grade

Qualified Grade

Common uses for N-Butyl Acetate Market: The range of applications for which these N-Butyl Acetate are used

Paints and Coatings Industry

Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Perfumes and Flavor Industry

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The N-Butyl Acetate growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

The article covers the following points:

1. The N-Butyl Acetate market’s value is analyzed according to the key region

2. To analyze the market for trends, future expansion and their stake in the entire sector.

3. (2015-2020) Historic data analysis and forecast period analysis (2022-2032) are the information covered by reports.

4. The report is full of information on the region, the major players there now and what has changed recently. It’s also about different types of products, applications, and other background information.

